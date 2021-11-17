Ready to host opulent weddings? Kerala says ‘we do’

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Battered by the pandemic-induced lockdown, the state tourism sector is pinning its hopes on big fat Indian weddings by rekindling its most-popular concept — destination wedding. With wedding guest lists shortened to less than 100 members, including close relatives and friends, as per the Covid protocol, Kerala has been playing host in recent weeks to more weddings from outside the state. And the bookings are coming thick and fast for December too, say industry insiders.

The 5 and 7-star hotels in the state are receiving large enquiries and bookings for destination weddings from guests based in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Gujarat. “Of the total events at Grand Hyatt Kochi, 40% of the enquiries are for destination weddings. Kochi now rubs shoulders with established wedding destinations like Goa, Udaipur and Jaipur,” said Naveen Yadav, cluster director of sales and marketing, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, and Hyatt Regency, Thrissur.

Concurs Suresh Kumar, general manager, Ramada Resort. “Kerala is a perfect market for destination weddings as we can give a unique set of experiences to the guests. The numbers are not the same as they used to be pre-Covid, but bookings are picking up slowly,” he said.

Yadav said destination weddings will help revive the whole hospitality ecosystem in the state. “A majority of these are theme-based which involve the staging of cultural events, handicrafts or even offering the village-life experience to the guests. With increased connectivity, Kerala has become a preferred destination,” he said.

State’s picturesque locales lure wedding planners

Industry insiders say there has been an uptick in activities since the government relaxed Covid restrictions in September. “Last week we had a group of guests from north India. We also have a booking for a destination wedding next week and one in February 2022,” said Thomas Rulin, director of sales, Taj Malabar, Kochi. Despite the unseasonal heavy rain and higher Covid cases, wedding planners prefer Kerala as it provides picturesque locale grand settings.

“We have around seven weddings confirmed till February and around five of them are in the final stages of discussion,” said Ajin Joy, associate director of Sales, Raviz Kovalam. “We give our guests an experience of the local tourism, which in turn will benefits industry partners hit hard by the Covid,” he added.

T G Abhilash Kumar, deputy director, Kerala Tourism, said the sector is picking up with the arrival of more number of domestic tourists. “Enquiries at hotels and homestays from tourists outside the state have started to pour in. November and December is tourist season in the state,” he said. As foreign tourists arrivals can only be expected by 2022, the industry is banking concept- marriages to prop up the sector.