STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

RSS workers' killing: Police clueless, BJP delegation meets governor

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by state president K Surendran met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday and urged him to direct the state government to hand over the case to the NIA.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

RSS Thenari Mandalam Bouthik Shikshan Pramukh, Sanjith, 27. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after RSS worker A Sanjith, 27, was killed by suspected SDPI activists in broad daylight at Mambram in Palakkad and even after his wife said she could identify the five assailants — who did not wear face masks — the police are yet to make any headway in the case.

“We’ve formed nine teams and intensified our search for the culprits. Currently, we’re identifying those who had been involved in similar killings in the past and preparing a list,” said DySP P C Haridas, who is in charge of the probe.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by state president K Surendran met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday and urged him to direct the state government to hand over the case to the NIA. Sanjith, who was travelling on a motorcycle along with wife Arshika, was knocked down by a five-member group with a car and hacked at 9.30am on Monday. He died on the way to the Palakkad district hospital. Police said they were examining the CCTV footage to identify the car used by the assailants. 

RSS man’s murder: Bloodstained machetes recovered from NH side

The police on Tuesday recovered bloodstained machetes, suspected to be the ones used by the attackers, from a sack found abandoned near the National Highway at Kannannoor. Arshika told reporters that the assailants — suspected to be SDPI activists — who had come in a car and attacked her husband, carried machetes.

At the time of the incident, many two-wheelers and a school bus had passed that way, she said. Arshika said she cried and pleaded with the attackers to spare her husband, but they did not listen. The attack took place in an isolated section of the road. It is also full of potholes. Hence, two-wheeler riders have to slow down to negotiate the potholes.

The attackers might have selected the spot for the same reasons, the police said. The postmortem report said there were more than 30 wounds on the body, mostly on the head. In the petition to the governor, Surendran said SDPI has got the backing of the C PM-led ruling dispensation. He said the state police did not provide adequate security to Sanjith though there were attempts to attack him earlier as well.

He added that on October 31, BJP worker Koppam Biju was stabbed to death allegedly by SDPI men. Accusing the CPM of being hand in glove with Islamic terror outfits, Surendran said their common goal was to annihilate nationalist forces in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS worker A Sanjith SDPI
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    very obviuos!!!
    1 day ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp