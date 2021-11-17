Use e-platforms for teaching: Guv Khan to varsities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked universities to implement online examinations and effectively utilise e-platforms to ensure wider access to educational material. He was presenting the Chancellor’s Award for ‘best multidisciplinary university’ and ‘specialised / emerging young university’ for 2019 and 2020 at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

“Our universities are yet to contribute substantially to offering Massive Online Open Courses and to place themselves in the services like Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds. I hope to see departments of all the state universities uploading at least 50% of lectures on the e-platform for wider access,” Khan said.

The Governor stressed on the need to start online examinations in university teaching departments, as the first step towards the goal of the “anywhere-anytime examination” system. He also underscored the importance of training teachers in the use of ‘online pedagogical techniques’ so that they integrate the paradigm of research and teaching with the new digitally enabled education. “This would render online classes more productive in tune with the tune with the Outcome Based Education (OBE) approach,” he said.

Khan also urged vice-chancellors to take necessary steps to make their universities future-ready in terms of infrastructure, quality, services and orientation. “We need to think intensively, we need to think critically and apply the knowledge and skills that we have acquired to deal successfully with the problems that we are faced with and the problems we are likely to face in future,” the Governor said.

All winners

Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) were the winners of the Chancellor’s Award in the ‘multidisciplinary’ and ‘emerging young’ categories respectively in 2019.

Mahatma Gandhi University and CUSAT were the joint winners of the Chancellor’s Award for ‘multidisciplinary university’ in 2020.