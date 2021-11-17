STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Use e-platforms for teaching: Guv Khan to varsities

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked universities to implement online examinations and effectively utilise e-platforms to ensure wider access to educational material.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has asked universities to implement online examinations and effectively utilise e-platforms to ensure wider access to educational material. He was presenting the Chancellor’s Award for ‘best multidisciplinary university’ and ‘specialised / emerging young university’ for 2019 and 2020 at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

“Our universities are yet to contribute substantially to offering Massive Online Open Courses and to place themselves in the services like Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds. I hope to see departments of all the state universities uploading at least 50% of lectures on the e-platform for wider access,” Khan said.

The Governor stressed on the need to start online examinations in university teaching departments, as the first step towards the goal of the “anywhere-anytime examination” system. He also underscored the importance of training teachers in the use of ‘online pedagogical techniques’ so that they integrate the paradigm of research and teaching with the new digitally enabled education. “This would render online classes more productive in tune with the tune with the Outcome Based Education (OBE) approach,” he said. 

Khan also urged vice-chancellors to take necessary steps to make their universities future-ready in terms of infrastructure, quality, services and orientation. “We need to think intensively, we need to think critically and apply the knowledge and skills that we have acquired to deal successfully with the problems that we are faced with and the problems we are likely to face in future,” the Governor said.

All winners 
Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) were the winners of the Chancellor’s Award in the ‘multidisciplinary’ and ‘emerging young’ categories respectively in 2019.

Mahatma Gandhi University and CUSAT were the joint winners of the Chancellor’s Award for ‘multidisciplinary university’ in 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp