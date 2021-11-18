STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LJD on verge of split; quit by Nov 20, rebels ask Sreyams Kumar

“We have already raised our complaints in the party forum. We met national president Sharad Yadav and apprised him of developments here.

Published: 18th November 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) patron Sharad Yadav (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rebellion in the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) state unit reached a flashpoint on Wednesday when a group of senior leaders demanded the immediate resignation of state president and MP  M V Sreyams Kumar. Led by general secretary Sheikh P Harris and former minister V Surendran Pillai, rebel leaders met here and set November 20 as a deadline for the state president to quit. 

“We have already raised our complaints in the party forum. We met national president Sharad Yadav and apprised him of developments here. We protest the murder of democracy in the organization. The president is making arbitrary appointments and taking arbitrary decisions. He acted against party’s collective opinion in his discussions with LDF leadership on sharing of assembly seats,” alleged Sheikh P Harris. 

Responding to allegations Sreyams Kumar said he wouldn’t quit and the state committee meeting scheduled for November 20 will discuss all issues. He described Wednesday’s meeting by rebels as a parallel activity in which only a few leaders attended. He denied allegations of insisting on contesting from Kalpetta seat and said he had contested as demanded unanimously by the party committee. According to sources LJD national leadership is unlikely to disown Sreyams as he is the party’s lone MP in Rajya Sabha. 

Rebel leaders claimed support from national general secretary Varghese George and party’s lone MLA K P Mohanan. Both of them didn’t attend the meeting. “Varghese George didn’t attend as he is a national office-bearer. Mohanan is not attending meetings of both groups. But, he conveyed all support to us,” said Surendran Pillai. According to Sheikh, they have the support of seven district presidents and four of them attended the meeting.

Foreseeing a split in the party, Sheikh P Harris and Surendran Pillai also started discussion with leaders of CPM, CPI and other constituent parties. They demanded recognition of their faction as the official LJD. The meeting authorised Harris and Pillai to apprise LDF constituents about the developments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Loktantrik Janata Dal Sreyams Kumar
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp