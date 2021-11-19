STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
34-member team formed to nab murderers of RSS man

A CCTV visual of the car used by the assailants who killed Sanjith

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 34-member investigation team headed by DySP R Viswanath has been constituted to probe the killing of RSS activist, Sanjith of Elapully, by suspected SDPI activists, said ADGP Vijay Sakhare.

The team consists of  Palakkad DySP P C Haridas, Alathur DySP K M Devasia, Town South Inspector Shiju Abraham, Meenakshipuram Inspector J Mathew, Kasaba Inspector K Rajeev, Kozhinjampara Inspector M Shashidharan, Nenmara Inspector A Deepakumar and Cherpulassery inspector M Sujith. 

Image of car released: Meanwhile, the police released the CCTV images of the car used by the assailants to commit the crime, on Thursday evening. The images were of an old model white Maruti 800 car. Sun films were stuck on the glass of the car. The police had gone through CCTV images in different places and collected the images of the car.

People who come across the car should inform the matter to Palakakd DySP P C Haridas or Town South Inspector Shiju Abraham. Phone : 9497990095, 9497987146.
 

