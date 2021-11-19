Covid vaccination drive hits slow lane in Kerala, experts raise a concern

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: One thing that stands out in Kerala’s daily Covid bulletin is the claim that it has the highest vaccination per million people among the states. It’s a fact but in a recent worrying trend, the pace of vaccination in the state has slowed down considerably.

From an average of 2.7 lakh jabs per day in August to just about 1 lakh daily in October, the vaccination drive has hit the slow lane, which experts feel is a matter of concern, considering that 1 crore of the adult population — nearly 40% — are yet to get the second dose and the state accounts for more than half the daily cases reported nationwide. They also worried that a third wave could be on the way.

In August, 83.87 lakh doses were administered, while the number slipped to 63.88 lakh in September and dropped significantly to 32.99 lakh doses in October. The peak of the vaccination drive was on September 7, when more than 7 lakh doses were administered on a single day.

The rush for the Covid jab at hospitals has significantly come down, and many vaccination centres — both in private and government sectors — are being wound up.

Hospitals, which used to witness 200-300 people queuing up for vaccination every day, are seeing as few as 50.



“Number of people turning up for vaccination has come down, especially those appearing for the second dose. The slow pace of the vaccination drive and the reluctance of people to take the second dose is a great concern. There are certain misconceptions among the people regarding the protection offered by the first dose,” said Dr G Vijayaraghavan, founder-director of Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences.

Experts say the easing of travel and other restrictions and the rise in infections fuelled by the emergence of new strains overseas hold ominous signs for India in general and Kerala in particular.

“The rise of Covid cases in Europe and other countries is a worry. Emergence of a new strain at home or the arrival of infected people from abroad into a vulnerable and non-vaccinated population may complicate the situation for us,” said Dr Anup R Warrier, infectious diseases expert.

Vax: Doctors call for awareness drives

After completing the first dose, many vaccination centres being run at primary health centres (PHCs) have been shut down. Also, due to the fall in number of people coming for the jab, hospitals are reporting wastage of doses.

Once, Kerala was a state with zero wastage of vaccine doses.

“We should not forget that Kerala is one of the last states to bring down the incidence of the Covid pattern. Even on Thursday, 398 Covid deaths were officially recorded in the state,”said Dr Vijayaraghavan. Doctors say the health administration should not let the vaccination drive suffer at this crucial phase of the pandemic.

“Awareness drives to stress the importance of vaccination, especially the second dose, should be taken up. The immunity offered by the first dose is inadequate to prevent the infection. We do not know what the third wave will bring and we cannot be unprepared for it, ” said Dr Vijayaraghavan.

Experts say the seroprevalence in the population should reach at least 95% for the state to achieve herd immunity for the Delta variant.

“For instance in Delhi, the test positivity is nearly zero, while the seroprevalence is 97%. On the other hand, in Kerala, the seroprevalence is at 82% and the TPR is around 9% still,” said a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

“It shows that for the Delta variant, herd immunity can be achieved only beyond a seroprevalence of 95%. Unless and until the state speeds up the vaccination drive, we will continue to report high cases,” said the pulmonologist.