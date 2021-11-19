STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala businessman's murder in US: A 15-year-old held in Dallas in connection with fatal shooting

The teen has been arrested for fatal shooting and robbery.

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a Keralite businessman in the US. The teenager was arrested in Dallas on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the juvenile faces a charge of capital murder in the fatal shooting.

The 55-year-old Sajan Mathew, a native of Kozhencherry in the Pathanamthitta district, suffered serious injuries when in what was suspected to be a robbery attempt, the assailant broke into the shop of Sajan Mathew in the 1800 block of N Galloway Ave, Mesquite on Wednesday afternoon and opened fire at him.

Sajan suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but he could not be revived.

A report quoting the police said the incident happened at Victoria’s Beauty Supply store in a strip shopping center around 1.40 pm.

Sajan was running a beauty supply store in the US. His wife Mini Saji has been working as a nurse at Dallas Presbyterian Hospital. The couple has two children. Their elder daughter's marriage was held two months ago.

The family members of Sajan Mathew back home were shocked to hear the news about his death. Sajan had promised his family members and friends at Kalappamannil Padi, Cherukole, in Kozhenchery that he — along with his wife and two children — would visit them this December.

Meanwhile, a report in NBC 5 said that that the police have asked anyone with more information about the crime to contact them.

"Anyone with any further information about this crime should contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator M. Heidelberg at 972-216-6290," the report said.

