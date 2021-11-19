Kerala police cut a sorry figure in conman Monson case; High Court seeks Centre's view on probe by central agencies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the Union government’s opinion on conducting a probe by CBI or other competent agencies into the deals of self-styled antique collector Monson Mavunkal.

The direction was given as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the court that it could probe only the money trail involved in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court asked the Union government to obtain information from competent authorities by the next date of hearing and place the details of the investigation before the court within a week's time.

"If Monson has committed any offence or any other person in collaboration with him, other agencies like CBI might have to step in. There were allegations that senior police officers were also involved in the case," the standing counsel for the Union government pointed out.

The ED has already registered a money laundering case against Monson and others on the basis of a letter given by the Kerala police.

Counsel for the ED, Jaisankar V Nair submitted that though the Kerala Police had sent a letter to the ED, the police registered an FIR only after several months. There was some delay in registering the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) because of the delay on the part of the police in registering cases against Monson. The ED can register a case only on the basis of the predatory crime registered by the police, he said.

The counsel for ED submitted that the ED would certainly look into the financial trail of the alleged scam. Other agencies like the CBI have to step in to investigate offences and Monson’s visits outside the state.

Apart from the alleged involvement of senior police officers, the intelligence report stated that Monson had travelled outside India several times. "I am really concerned whether there will be a cover-up with respect to these aspects. Hence, the Centre should inform whether an agency like CBI or somebody is required," the court observed.

The court also asked the Director General of Prosecution T.A.Shaji, to inform the court about the involvement of an NRI woman in the case.

The court expressed doubt whether the police would be able to conduct a proper investigation into the activities of Monson, as high-ranking police officers were involved.

The court noted that an officer in the rank of IG had been placed under suspension. Besides, Monson was allowed to walk free even after the State police sought an intelligence report. A former State Police Chief and Additional Director General of police had visited the home of Monson on invitation by Anitha Pullayil who claimed to be the global coordinator of the Pravasi Malayali Federation. These things cannot be taken lightly or dismissed as a joke. The court said it is not convinced that this is something that is confined to the small area which the police are trying to find out. The special branch or crime branch can look into the matters inside Kerala.