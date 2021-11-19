No need for concern over Mullaperiyar, Idukki dam opening: Roshy Augustine

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has said that there was no need for any concern about the opening of Idukki and Mullaperiyar dam shutters. Speaking to reporters at the DTPC guest house in Vellapara, the minister said that the government had taken the decision to open the shutters of the dams as a precaution before the water level reached the rule curve (water level to be maintained each day at the dam).

“The heavy downpour in catchment areas of the dams has increased inflow resulting in rising water level in Mullaperiyar and Idukki reservoirs. The dam shutters were opened in the wake of the rising levels,” he said The minister said all decisions regarding the opening of dam shutters were taken jointly by the district administration and the KSEB. Hence there was no need for concern.