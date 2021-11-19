Palakkad rivers overflow as Tamil Nadu opens Aliyar dam shutters

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The water level in the Chitturpuzha and Yakkara rivers, tributaries of the Bharathapuzha, rose after Tamil Nadu opened the shutters of the Aliyar dam. The local residents panicked when they saw a rush of water in the Chitturpuzha beyond the Moolathara regulator, through which the water is released, as the irrigation department officials had not warned them of the opening of shutters.

However, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), headed by District Collector Mrunmai Joshi, clarified that the shutters of the Aliyar dam were opened at 10.30pm on November 17 and the Joint Water Regulatory Board (JWRB) had informed the matter to the Chittur irrigation engineer. Subsequently, the engineer, in association with other engineering departments, had informed the tahsildar, police and the fire force.

According to irrigation department officials, based on the rainfall received in the catchment areas, TN had been opening the shutters of the Aliyar dam intermittently for the past one month to regulate the water level.