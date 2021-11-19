Repeal of farm laws: Kerala CM hails farmers for new chapter in history of class struggle 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday hailed the farmers who fought unrelentingly for their rights amid multiple challenges on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrawing the controversial farm laws.

"The year-long farmers' protest has finally triumphed. Indian farmers have scripted one of the brightest chapters in the history of class struggles. Salutes to the martyrs, farmers and organisations who fought with unmatched resoluteness and undying spirit," he tweeted.

Farmers in New Delhi celebrate by distributing sweet after the PM #NarendraModi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal all three #FarmLaws.

Express video | @parveennegi1. pic.twitter.com/apj4cCeoBF — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 19, 2021

In December 2020, the Kerala assembly had unanimously passed a resolution against the farm laws enacted by the Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan then took the initiative to table a resolution to reject the Centre's farm laws amendment in a special assembly session. The resolution had triggered a controversy then after the lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal, who spoke against the resolution in the assembly, voted in support.

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy while reacting to the decision said that the "notorious farm laws were withdrawn after the unparalleled grit and determination shown by the farmers. Now the Centre and state governments will have to cut the fuel prices in a similar way in the face of mounting public protest against the rising fuel prices."

Legal experts have said that the government now has to bring an Act in Parliament to repeal these laws.

Leading legal luminary and senior advocate of Punjab and Haryana High Court RS Cheema said, "The manner in which this decision has been announced clearly demonstrates that it is dictated by political expediency and the convenient course is to promulgate an ordinance for the purpose. Of course the final stamp will be put by an act of Parliament."

ALSO READ | Repealing farm laws: An earlier decision could have saved precious lives, say kin of 'martyred' farmers

Another leading lawyer GPS Dhillon too said the government can repeal the three laws through a single bill but it has to bring the bill in this regard in Parliament and get it passed, which will be an Act later.

