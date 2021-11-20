STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC seeks report on action against Pink Police officer

The only action taken against the officer was a transfer to a favourable location, the counsel said and sought stringent action against her. 

The fleet of Pink Police Patrol vehicles launched in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the state police chief to file an affidavit explaining the action taken against the Pink Police officer who allegedly harassed a girl child and her father in public by accusing them of theft.Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on the petition filed by the eight-year-old girl seeking action against the woman civil police officer Rejitha.

“The allegations are sufficient to bring angst to any right-thinking person. It is too early to conclude whether the charges against the officer are right or wrong. However, they require the personal attention of the state police chief,” said the court. The petitioner’s counsel said a little child had to endure humiliation in full public gaze. 

“The incident left an indelible psychiatric imprint on her young mind. I’m told she is now scared of the khaki uniform,” said the counsel, adding the girl was allegedly accused of stealing a mobile phone from the officer and humiliated in public. 

The only action taken against the officer was a transfer to a favourable location, the counsel said and sought stringent action against her. The government said necessary action had already been taken against the officer. The court adjourned the hearing to November 29.

Pink Police
