KR Vijayan’s death like a personal loss for us: Mourners

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Vijayan KR’s mother, Sulochana, sat alone in the living room of their two-storey house wondering why so many people were dropping in. She had no clue that her son, 71, had passed away. The relatives were worried about the effect of the news on the nonagenarian.

While the entrance to the house was barricaded to ensure no one walked in and accidentally informed ‘amma’, the area outside was filling up with people arriving to pay last respects to the man who was a role model to many. His mortal remains were kept at the nearby anganwadi for public homage. “His death is like a personal loss,” was the refrain among those gathered there.

The report about Vijayan and

his wife that appeared in

The New Indian Express on

April 23, 2012, framed and

hung on the wall of Vijayan’s house

Vijayan and his wife Mohana, 69, are no ordinary couple. Running a tea shop at Gandhi Nagar for a living, the two — known as Kerala’s travelling couple — made headlines for their trips across the globe. Amazingly, they funded their trips with the savings from their budget tea stall. “He had begun planning for their next trip to Japan,” said Dinesh Prabhu, his cousin.

But this journey was unplanned, one that Vijayan had to take without his wife for company. Mohana was shocked, and inconsolable.“They were like best friends. It will be difficult for her to cope with this,” said Sandhya, Vijayan’s cousin. The day had begun as usual for Vijayan, generous and lively. After opening their shop — Sri Balaji Coffee House — at 6am with son-in-law Sreekumar, he returned home to have breakfast. On the way, he halted at several places to exchange pleasantries with neighbours.

After breakfast, he went out seeking help from a neighbour to replace a gas cylinder.“While speaking, he felt uneasy and sat on the road. The neighbours made arrangements immediately to take him to the hospital,” said Baby, Mohana’s sister. Vijayan’s mortal remains were brought home for the final rituals in line with the Konkani tradition. “Only then did we inform amma, who is 94. She is yet to recover from the shock,” said Dinesh.

Earlier, his mother was told that Vijayan was hospitalised. “But she may have got a hint after seeing so many people around, and Mohana crying,” Sandhya added.His cousin recalled that Vijayan had many admirers. “As the world came to know about their passion for travelling, and that they made their international trips with the income from their tea shop, eminent personalities used to visit his shop to meet him,” Dinesh said.

The duo’s travel stories and adventures have always inspired me, said Babu K, an autorickshaw driver and one of the regular customers at the tea shop. “He always told me that his travels would continue until his death. They recently travelled to Russia, despite being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. It is not just his family, and Mohana, who will mourn Vijayan’s death but his well-wishers too, who have followed his life and journeys with wonder.