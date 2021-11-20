This 'love' blinds! Kerala youth loses vision in one eye in an acid attack by spurned woman

By Express News Service

MUNNAR: The Adimali police have arrested a woman who smeared acid on the face of a youth who allegedly rejected her proposal to marry her.

The youth, Arunkumar, 27, a native of Poojapura in Thiruvananthapuram has lost vision in one eye and is recuperating at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred in front of St Antony's Church at Irumpupalam near Adimali in Idukki district on November 16. The Adimali police arrested, Sheeba, 35, a resident of Padikkath near Valara in Adimali on Saturday evening.

According to Adimali sub-inspector Mohammed Khani, Sheeba was working as a home nurse in the Thiruvananthapuram district when she became acquainted with Arunkumar on social media.

Sheeba's husband Santhosh is a house painter and she has two children. According to Arunkumar, Sheeba wanted him to marry her. As she came to know that Arunkumar was planning to marry another woman, she invited him to Adimali and smeared acid on his face. She used formic acid, used for coagulating rubber latex, for the attack.