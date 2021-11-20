TN closes three Mullaperiyar dam shutters, water level at 140.9ft

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Tamil Nadu has closed three of the four shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam after the water level came down to 140.80ft on Friday morning. However, shutter V3 will be kept open to a height of 10cm to release 130 cusecs of water from the dam.

The neighbouring state had opened four of the 13 shutters of the dam on Thursday, after the water level touched 141ft against the permissible level of 142ft, to let out the surplus water. Although the water level declined to 140.80ft on Friday morning, it started rising again by evening due to high inflow and heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the dam. The water level recorded in the dam at 6pm on Friday was 140.90ft with an inflow of 5,880 cusecs.

Isolated rain lashed different parts of Idukki on Friday as well. Tamil Nadu is likely to close shutter V3 if the rain recedes and the water level in the dam goes down.Meanwhile, the water level in the Idukki reservoir continued to stay at the 2,399.68ft even on Friday. Shutter number 3 of the Cheruthoni dam has been lifted to a height of 40cm to release 40 cusecs of water from the dam.

