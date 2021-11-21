STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala governor's driver found hanging in Raj Bhavan quarters

Published: 21st November 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

By Express News Service

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's driver was found hanging in his
quarters in the Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning. 

Kerala governor's driver
Thejas

The police said it could be a case of suicide as a note was recovered from the room. The note, purportedly written by Thejas, cited personal issues as reason for his death.

Cherthala native Thejas, who was 48, had been working at Raj Bhavan for years.

Thejas was on duty on Saturday night as well as he drove to the airport and returned by about 9 pm.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Comments

