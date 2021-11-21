KK Ragesh’s wife ranked first in Kannur varsity interview; Guv’s intervention sought

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Controversy continues in Kannur University in connection with the interview to the post of associate professor in the Malayalam department of the varsity with the save university campaign committee submitting a representation to the Governor seeking withdrawal of the interview board ‘s decision to give the first rank to Priya Varghese, wife of CPM leader K K Ragesh. She does not have the qualifications needed to appear for the interview as per UGC norms, the save university campaign members cited. They have also demanded the syndicate to cancel the rank list. Ragesh is the private secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran said that the rank list has been prepared and sealed to be handed over to the syndicate. The next syndicate will consider the rank list, he said. Though it is said that the syndicate will meet on November 22, a day before VC’s term ends on 23, it is learnt that the syndicate meeting will be held later.

R S Sasikumar, chairman of Save University Campaign Committee, said that it is dubious that the interview for the post was held online when colleges and universities have been functioning normally. It is reported that Priya Varghese has been given the first rank in the interview whereas Joseph Skaria, HoD of Malayalam department in SB College, Changanasserry, finished at second position.

“A person of vast experience like Joseph Skaria, who has more than 100 publications against his name, has been ignored to favour the controversial candidate. He has more than 25 years of teaching experience. When experience and expertise are overlooked and the relationship with a political leader becomes the only criterion, the standard of education in our universities would come down drastically”, said Sasikumar. “We are also surprised to see the reaction of pro-LDF teachers’ organisation AKPCTA as Joseph Skaria is an active member of the organisation. What interests are they trying to protect,” said Sasikumar.

The save university campaign committee repeatedly alleged that the period spent for PhD cannot be considered as teaching experience and without that Priya Varghese would not be able to be considered for the interview. If the PhD period is reduced from her service, Priya Varghese would have only four years of teaching experience, said Sasikumar.

“We believe it was a planned operation, considering the hastiness on the part of university to complete the formalities in connection with the appointment, right from the notification to the interview. A screening committee was formed on November 12, just a day after the last date of receiving applications. The scrutiny of applications took place on November 13 and a shortlist was published on the same day itself. The candidates were asked to appear for an interview on November 18 by the university on November 14. If you look at the procedures in connection with other appointments, it becomes clear that the entire process was a farce, making the other aspirants look like idiots”, said Shino P Jose, regional president of KPCTA.

KPCTA lashed out against the university alleging that nepotism and favouritism have become a part of its functioning. “A candidate with more than 100 publications and six books was ranked second whereas another candidate with just 11 publications and with a strong political backup was selected for the post of Associate Professor,” said Dr Premachandran Keezhoth, state general secretary of KPCTA. “Natural justice has been denied to the second rank holder, as he has all the required qualifications to be considered for the post,” he said. “The speed at which the university had completed the process would surely find its place in the history of the universities in India”, said Shino P Jose. “The short-list itself was equal to that of an appointment letter, as everybody knew what would be the outcome of the interview,” he said.