Anupama’s child brought back to Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The child of Anupama S Chandran — given away for pre-adoption foster care to an Andhra Pradesh couple allegedly without the parents’ consent — was brought back to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night.

Officials of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), accompanied by the police personnel, brought back the child around 8.30 pm by the Vijayawada-Thiruvananthapuram flight. The child was shifted to a government-authorised private childcare centre in the city. The child’s custody has been assigned to the district child protection officer. The child will be produced before the Child Welfare Council (CWC) on Monday and the DNA test will be done at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology later.

The family court dealing with the adoption procedure had ordered a DNA test to ascertain whether Anupama is the biological mother of the child. The DNA result is expected before November 29 when the court will hear the case again.

Meanwhile, Anupama said she was happy that her child has been brought back, but added that she will not end her protest. “Getting my child back was one of the demands. The other demands still stay,” she said.

Anupama, who has been protesting outside the KSCCW, was given medical attention after she complained of fatigue. Earlier, she alleged the personal staff of Health Minister Veena George had warned her not to continue with the protest once she gets her child back. “They said the government made a favourable decision to get my child back. I was warned not to ask for anything more,” Anupama said.

Vigilance dept summons activist Paychira Navas

The vigilance department has summoned activist Paychira Navas to record his statement on the adoption row. Navas had petitioned the vigilance alleging that corruption and forgery were committed by Shiju and certain other staffers of the State Council for Child Welfare while giving the child for adoption.

