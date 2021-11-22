STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Anupama’s child brought back to Thiruvananthapuram

The child will be produced before the Child Welfare Council (CWC) on Monday and the DNA test will be done at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology later.

Published: 22nd November 2021 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Anupama S Chandran

Anupama S Chandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The child of Anupama S Chandran — given away for pre-adoption foster care to an Andhra Pradesh couple allegedly without the parents’ consent — was brought back to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night.

Officials of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), accompanied by the police personnel, brought back the child around 8.30 pm by the Vijayawada-Thiruvananthapuram flight. The child was shifted to a government-authorised private childcare centre in the city. The child’s custody has been assigned to the district child protection officer. The child will be produced before the Child Welfare Council (CWC) on Monday and the DNA test will be done at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology later.

The family court dealing with the adoption procedure had ordered a DNA test to ascertain whether Anupama is the biological mother of the child. The DNA result is expected before November 29 when the court will hear the case again.

Meanwhile, Anupama said she was happy that her child has been brought back, but added that she will not end her protest. “Getting my child back was one of the demands. The other demands still stay,” she said.

Anupama, who has been protesting outside the KSCCW, was given medical attention after she complained of fatigue. Earlier, she alleged the personal staff of Health Minister Veena George had warned her not to continue with the protest once she gets her child back. “They said the government made a favourable decision to get my child back. I was warned not to ask for anything more,” Anupama said.

Vigilance dept summons activist Paychira Navas

The vigilance department has summoned activist Paychira Navas to record his statement on the adoption row. Navas had petitioned the vigilance alleging that corruption and forgery were committed by Shiju and certain other staffers of the State Council for Child Welfare while giving the child for adoption.

DNA test later

The child was shifted to a government-authorised private childcare centre in the capital. The child will be produced before the Child Welfare Council (CWC) on Monday and the DNA test will be done at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anupama S Chandran child Kerala child pre adoption foster care Kerala State Council for Child Welfare
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp