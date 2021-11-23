Adoption row: Blood samples of child, couple taken for DNA test

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be termed a crucial lap in the child adoption controversy, blood samples were collected from Anupama S Chandran, her partner Ajith and the child, who was brought back from Andhra Pradesh, by a medical team from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) for genetic identification test on Monday.

The DNA test has been scheduled to ascertain the biological parents of the child, whom Anupama had claimed was separated from her by her parents and given for adoption by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) without her consent. The Family Court had directed the KSCCW to conduct the test to see whether the genetic profile of the boy matches with that of Anupama and Ajith.

The boy’s blood sample was collected from the childcare institute near Palayam where he has been housed. The child, who was in pre-adoption foster care, was brought from AP on Sunday. The DNA test results are expected this week and would be presented before the Family Court before the next hearing on November 30.

A group of academicians and activists have come out in support of Anupama. Delhi-based activists and academicians Ayesha Kidwai and Nivedita Menon of Jawaharlal Nehru University, J Devika of Centre for Development Studies and Kavita Srivastava of People’s Union of Civil Liberties were among those who signed an open letter urging the chief minister to take action against the CWC and KSCCW officials for allegedly colluding with Anupama’s parents to separate the child from his mother and giving him for adoption.

The KSCCW has rejected the allegation that it had initiated the adoption procedure without the Anupama’s consent. KSCCW general secretary Shiju Khan said the institution works as per the rules formulated by the Centre and the state regarding adoption and child care. He said the allegation that the institution lacks a valid licence is not true. He said the organisation’s licence as a special adoption agency is valid till 2022. “We condemn the efforts to demean the council by raising incorrect allegations,” he said.

Anupama apprehensive, minister confident

Anupama has expressed apprehension that the authorities could manipulate the child’s sample. “Those who wronged us were tasked with conducting the test. What is the assurance that they will take the sample from the right child,” she asked.

Family Welfare Minister Veena George brushed aside Anupama’s apprehension and said instruction had

been given to take the video of the procedure and transparency will be ensured.