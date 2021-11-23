Cholera bacteria detected in three Narikkuni wells

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The investigation by the district health department into the death of a two-year-old boy due to food poisoning at Narikkuni has found the presence of cholera bacteria in water samples collected from three wells in the region.

According to officials, Muhammad Yamin, son of Akbar and native of Veeriambram near Narikkuni, fell sick after having a chicken dish during a wedding function near his house. Yamin died on November 11. As part of the probe to identify the source of food poisoning that was reported in over 11 children, including Yamin, the health officials collected water samples from three wells. The report that came on Monday said the water samples had the presence of vibrio cholera.

“Though the presence of vibrio cholera was found in the water samples from different wells, neither the deceased boy nor those who were hospitalised had shown any symptoms of cholera,” said District Medical Officer Dr V Ummer Farook. “Hence, we have decided to carry out further investigation,” he said. After food poisoning was reported, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India closed down the catering unit at Kuttambur which delivered food for wedding reception.