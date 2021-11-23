STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

E-Health facility to come up in 707 hospitals soon: Pinarayi

The facility was implemented in 50 more hospitals, while 311 already have it. “The facility will be implemented in 707 out of the 1,284 public hospitals soon,” he said.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public can visit more government hospital OPs with prior bookings without worrying about long queues, as the government expanded the e- Health facility, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The facility was implemented in 50 more hospitals, while 311 already have it. “The facility will be implemented in 707 out of the 1,284 public hospitals soon,” he said.

People can register at https:// ehealth.kerala.gov. in/ and generate a unique ID (UID) based on their Aadhaar number. The UID can be used for booking appointments at government hospitals and for taking prior tokens to visit referral hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp