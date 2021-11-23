E-Health facility to come up in 707 hospitals soon: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public can visit more government hospital OPs with prior bookings without worrying about long queues, as the government expanded the e- Health facility, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The facility was implemented in 50 more hospitals, while 311 already have it. “The facility will be implemented in 707 out of the 1,284 public hospitals soon,” he said.

People can register at https:// ehealth.kerala.gov. in/ and generate a unique ID (UID) based on their Aadhaar number. The UID can be used for booking appointments at government hospitals and for taking prior tokens to visit referral hospitals.