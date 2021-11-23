STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala model accident: 'Driver chasing deceased before mishap not made an accused so far', HC told

The court recorded the submission and ordered that if the investigation officer requires the presence of the petitioner for interrogation, a notice under 41 A of CrPC should be issued against him.

Deceased Kerala models Ansi Kabeer and Anjana Shajan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that Syju M Thankahan, driver of the Audi car that allegedly chased the car of two models just before the accident in which three persons including the duo were killed, has not been made an accused in the accident death case so far.

When the anticipatory bail plea filed by Syju M Thankachan came up for hearing, the state government informed that the petitioner is not made an accused so far. "Investigation in the case is going on and if any incriminating evidence is unearthed against him, he will have to be made an accused. In case he is made an accused, he will be given notice under section 41 (a) of CrPC," submitted the government.

In the accident, the former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and Miss Kerala 2019 first runner-up Anjana Shajan died on the spot. The co-passenger- Muhammed Aashiq succumbed to injuries. Later the police arrested the lone survivor of the car crash Abdul Rahman for the offence under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

In the bail petition, Syju submitted that he met Abdul Rahman, the accused in the case at Number 18 hotel and the accused was heavily drunk. While he was leaving the hotel to his house at Kakkanad, Abdul Rahman and three others left the hotel at tremendous speed.
 

