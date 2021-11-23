STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man-animal conflict: 125 farmers in Kozhikode to surrender their land

Land survey has been completed in Karinkanni, Thalippara, Randamcheeli, Mavattam and Thalippara regions.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Fed up with the continuing threat to life and crops from marauding wild animals. farmers living on forest fringes in the district have finally decided to turn in their lands to forest department authorities. Around 125 farmers in Koorachund and Chakkittapara regions in rural parts of the district, which have borne the brunt of man-animal conflct, evinced interest in surrendering their lands under a special forest department scheme.

In the wake of farmers’ request, the department has set in motion land acquisition proceedings and around 250 acres of land in Chakkittapara panchayat and Koorachund will be taken over under the scheme. Land survey has been completed in Karinkanni, Thalippara, Randamcheeli, Mavattam and Thalippara regions.

Chakkittapara panchayat president K Sunil said, “Due to repeated incidents of attacks by wild animals, there was massive crop loss reported in the region in the last few years. Many have stopped farming activities due to animal menace. Wild boar, elephant and monkey are posing a major threat in the region. Pests are another major threat faced by farmers here.

The threat from wild animals have forced several farmers to relocate to safer areas and some of them have even taken up new vocations.” “In an attempt to find a lasting solution to the issue, we have drawn the government’s attention to the problem. It is following this that forest department initiated steps to take over the land after providing compensation to farmers,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers Kozhikode Man-animal conflict
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp