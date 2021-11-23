Man-animal conflict: 125 farmers in Kozhikode to surrender their land

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Fed up with the continuing threat to life and crops from marauding wild animals. farmers living on forest fringes in the district have finally decided to turn in their lands to forest department authorities. Around 125 farmers in Koorachund and Chakkittapara regions in rural parts of the district, which have borne the brunt of man-animal conflct, evinced interest in surrendering their lands under a special forest department scheme.

In the wake of farmers’ request, the department has set in motion land acquisition proceedings and around 250 acres of land in Chakkittapara panchayat and Koorachund will be taken over under the scheme. Land survey has been completed in Karinkanni, Thalippara, Randamcheeli, Mavattam and Thalippara regions.

Chakkittapara panchayat president K Sunil said, “Due to repeated incidents of attacks by wild animals, there was massive crop loss reported in the region in the last few years. Many have stopped farming activities due to animal menace. Wild boar, elephant and monkey are posing a major threat in the region. Pests are another major threat faced by farmers here.

The threat from wild animals have forced several farmers to relocate to safer areas and some of them have even taken up new vocations.” “In an attempt to find a lasting solution to the issue, we have drawn the government’s attention to the problem. It is following this that forest department initiated steps to take over the land after providing compensation to farmers,” he added.