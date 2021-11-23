STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SC to hear Mullaperiyar dam dispute case expeditiously

Case posted to Dec 10; TN can maintain water level at max permitted storage of 142 feet; no need for emergency orders now, says Kerala

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar dam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the Mullaperiyar case expeditiously for a final settlement of all disputes and posted the case for hearing on December 10. As the interim order directed Tamil Nadu to follow the rule curve fixed by the Dam Supervisory Committee, it will be able to maintain the water level at the maximum permitted storage of 142 feet. 

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing Kerala, said there was no need for emergency orders as the water level is being monitored by the Supervisory Committee as per the instructions of the court. He urged the court to consider the objections raised by Kerala regarding the rule curve fixed by the committee.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade who appeared for Tamil Nadu agreed that there was no need for immediate intervention. Advocate Will Mathew, representing Suraksha Public Charitable Trust, sought termination of the lease agreement between the erstwhile Madras Presidency and Travancore Kingdom. He said while ensuring water to Tamil Nadu, the security concerns of the people of Kerala cannot be overlooked.

On the plea of Periyar Protection Movement to share seepage data with Kerala, Tamil Nadu’s counsel informed the court that all records are exchanged with Kerala on a weekly basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam Supreme Court
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp