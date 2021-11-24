Divorced woman’s kin take law into hands to force police to act

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The Kasaragod police have arrested a divorced man a day after they rescued him from seven kidnappers, including the brother of his former wife. In a way, Chittarikkal police arrested Muhammed Rafi, 41, and produced him before the family court in Kozhikode on Tuesday because he was kidnapped.

The family court has been issuing warrants against Rafi — a resident of Kunnumkai in West Eleri panchayat — since 2018 because he has stopped paying maintenance to his former wife in Kozhikode. “Now the maintenance arrears have ballooned to over Rs 1.5 lakh,” said an officer in Chittarikkal station. Yet, it was the kidnapping of Rafi from the Nileshwar market that could have forced Chittarikkal police to produce him before the family court.

Around 1.40 pm on Monday, when Rafi was buying footwear near Nileshwar road overbridge, two cars pulled up in front of the shop. Three men then dragged him into one of the cars and sped away. At the time, he was with his mother, driver, and niece V K Rajina. Rajina immediately informed the Nileshwar police about the kidnapping.

Nileshwar station house officer K P Sreehari and sub-inspector E Jayachandran reviewed the footage from the CCTV cameras of a nearby jewellery shop and identified the vehicles used for kidnapping Rafi, an NRI who now dabbles in the realty market. The officers alerted the nearby police stations about the vehicles and they were soon found heading towards Kanhangad.

The police did not waste time catching up with the kidnappers. The Nileshwar police arrested seven persons: O P Sherief, 40, brother of Rafi’s former wife, and resident of Cheruvannur near Feroke in Kozhikode; M H Muhammed Shamir, 33, and C H Muhammed Nabeel, 26, of Kolavayal in Ajanur panchayat; V H Vinod Kumar, 41, of Narikode in Taliparamba; and P Ramshid, 36, of Arakkinar in Beypore. The police said one of the accused Nabeel had 13 cases pending against him in Hosdurg station and two cases in Pazhayangadi station. A court in Kanhangad granted bail to the accused on Tuesday.