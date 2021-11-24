STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dowry harassment and domestic violence: Kerala rights panel orders 'high-level' inquiry into Mofiya's suicide

In the suicide note, Mofiya had also urged strict action against the police inspector who verbally abused her.  

Published: 24th November 2021 04:03 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the suicide of the Aluva law student Mofiya Praveen Dilshad. 

The order was issued by the State Human Rights Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic.

The 21-year-old Mofiya had died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan inside her house at Edayapuram near Aluva on Tuesday after writing a suicide note blaming her husband, in-laws, and the police officer at the station. The Circle Inspector of police of Aluva East police station CL Sudheer reportedly insulted and mocked Mofiya during a conciliatory talk held in the police station, after she lodged a complaint of dowry harassment, following which she hanged herself in her house on Tuesday night. 

Issuing the order, the rights panel chairman directed a detailed investigation into the death. Aluva Rural SP has been directed to conduct the investigation and submit the report within four weeks. The case will be heard on December 27. The rights panel order for the high-level investigation comes in the wake of the recovery of Mofiya's suicide note in which she blames the dowry harassment and domestic violence meted out by her husband for her death. In the note, she had also urged strict action against the police inspector who verbally abused her.  

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Mofiya married Suhail after she was informed that he works in the Gulf. But after marriage, he told her he is going to try his luck in the Malayalam film industry. He harassed her in a way that some of them are not suitable to be revealed to the outside world, a report quoting an acquaintance of her said.

