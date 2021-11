By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The police on Tuesday seized around 300gm of MDMA worth approximately Rs 10 lakh from a 29-year-old Morayur native here. The arrested, Kakkattuchalil Muhammad Haris, is learnt to be a key player in the drug peddling racket in the district.

The drug was seized based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief Sujith Das that a gang was smuggling MDMA from Goa and Bengaluru and distributing it to their customers in the district.