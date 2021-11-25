744 Kerala policemen accused in criminal cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 744 police officers in the state are accused in different criminal cases and 18 of them have been dismissed from service so far, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the assembly. Department-level action was taken against 691 officials, the CM said in his written reply to RMP MLA K K Rema recently.

The number assumes significance at a time when the state is witnessing increasing involvement of police officers in criminal incidents. “We had raised the issue in the assembly after noticing that many police officials were being named as accused in criminal cases registered during the term of the first Pinarayi government. It’s shocking that there are many criminals among policemen,” Rema told TNIE.

“Though the government says departmental action was initiated against many, it’s evident that proper action was taken against only 18 officers. In view of the recent incidents, we will continue to take up the issue within the assembly and outside,” Rema said.