Why is sexual abuse victim being denied admission to new school, Kerala HC asks state govt

The school in which the child is pursuing her studies is situated near the house of the accused. She is still being taunted by some people. In order to pursue her studies, she applied for a transfer.

Published: 25th November 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:12 PM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to explain why a victim in a sexual abuse case cannot be accommodated in a government school in Mavelikkara.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued the interim order on a petition filed by the mother of the victim for not providing admission in the school.

The court noted that the child was pursuing her first-year VHSC course in Olathanni Aided School, Thiruvananthapuram. Due to abject poverty, she was staying at the Christian Mission Children’s Home, Malanchani, Neyyattinkara. Due to an unfortunate turn of events, she became the victim of sexual abuse. A crime was registered at the Kunnikode Police Station and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.

The school in which the child is pursuing her studies is situated near the house of the accused. She is still being taunted by some people.

In order to pursue her studies, she applied for a transfer to the government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Mavelikkara. Though there are enough vacancies in the school, for one reason or the other, admission has been refused. Several representations were filed before the authorities and are pending.

