Attack on BJP office: Govt moves court to withdraw cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has moved the court seeking permission to withdraw the cases against four SFI and DYFI leaders in the BJP state office vandalism case here. The application was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, which accepted it on file.

The case was posted for hearing on January 1, 2022 after the BJP filed a caveat objecting to the government move. Former Thiruvananthapuram corporation councillor I P Binu, former SFI district secretary Prijil Saj Krishna and SFI-DYFI workers Jerin and Sukesh are the accused in the case.

BJP state president K Surendran said the government move to withdraw the case was anti-democratic and meant to protect DYFI leaders, who were arraigned in the case. “The move to withdraw that case will be opposed legally and politically. The government is trying to promote political violence by trying to withdraw the case,” he said.