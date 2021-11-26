Five shutters of Mullaperiyar dam closed, two open

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Five of the seven opened shutters of Mullaperiyar dam were closed on Thursday after water level in the dam came down as rain weakened in the catchment areas. The shutters had been opened on Monday night.

Water level in the dam came down to 141.25ft by 4pm on Thursday. At present, two shutters, including shutter V3, are open. If the rain strengthens, the closed shutters might be raised again. Water level in the Idukki reservoir at 9am on Thursday was 2,400.46ft against the full reservoir level of 2,403ft.