Kerala man attacks wife for backing off from deal to sell kidney, arrested

The police sources said Sajan had prompted his wife to donate a kidney at a hospital in Ernakulam.

Published: 26th November 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vizhinjam harbour

A Coast Guard boat seen near Vizhinjam harbour (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vizhinjam police have arrested a 39-year-old man for attacking his wife and three children after she refused to give her kidney for transplantation in exchange for money.

The arrested has been identified as Sajan, a fisherman, who resides in Mullumukku.

Vizhinjam police Station House Officer (SHO) Prajeesh Sasi said the woman lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday night alleging that she and her three boys were beaten up by Sajan.

"We received the complaint on Thursday night from the woman. Though Sajan had a prolonged history of domestic violence under the influence of alcohol, the incident pertaining to the case was precipitated by his wife's refusal to sell her kidney. He has been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act and also for hurting the woman," the SHO said.

The woman had given a statement that her husband was a drunkard and used to physically harass the family members. However, the biggest provocation was that the woman backed off from donating her kidney in return for money at the last moment, which infuriated her husband.

The police sources said Sajan had prompted his wife to donate a kidney at a hospital in Ernakulam.

The medical tests were conducted last month but a few days ago, on the eve of her travel to Ernakulam, she backed off from her decision to sell her kidney.

It has been said that the local politicians and local body representatives had persuaded her to drop the plan.

Vizhinjam and surrounding areas had reportedly witnessed several suspicious instances of kidney donation suggesting that it was possibly being targeted by those involved in illegal organ trade.
 

