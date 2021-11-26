STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No action against Shiju Khan in adoption row: CPM district secy

Anavoor said the party did not condone the act of siring children in extra-marital affairs, but it was of the opinion that Anupama should get her child back. 

Published: 26th November 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Anupama S Chandran

Anupama S Chandran leaves for home with her child after securing a favourable order over her son’s custody, at Vanchiyoor inThiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as criticism is mounting against Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) general secretary J S Shiju Khan for allegedly flouting adoption norms in the case of Anupama S Chandran’s baby, the CPM has firmly thrown its weight behind the embattled young party leader. 

CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan said the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the KSCCW made no mistakes in the case and till the allegations against Shiju were proved, there will be no action against him.

Anavoor claimed to be ignorant of the findings in the report filed by Women and Child Development Department director T V Anupama, which reportedly contains adverse remarks against the KSCCW. Anavoor said the party did not condone the act of siring children in extra-marital affairs, but it was of the opinion that Anupama should get her child back. 

Anupama said Anavoor was also a culprit in the row and hence was trying to protect Shiju. “He might be afraid that his role in the case will be exposed. That is why he is protecting Shiju,” she said.  She said her protest against Shiju and CWC chairperson N Sunanda will continue and the change in the mode of protest will be decided later. 

Dept’s report affirmed Anupama’s allegations

The departmental inquiry by Women and Child Development Department director T V Anupama had found lapses by CWC and KSCCW in the adoption procedures of Anupama S Chandran’s child. 

The report pointed fingers at the CWC chairperson and KSCCW general secretary. 

It found that the CWC and KSCCW went ahead with the adoption procedures despite being aware of Anupama’s complaints. 

The findings affirm allegations raised by Anupama that there were concerted efforts to sabotage her claim over the child.

