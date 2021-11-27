STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI mouthpiece unleashes scathing attack on police excesses

Published: 27th November 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:14 AM

Representational image of custodial torture.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Increasing incidents of police excesses under the government have invited the ire of CPI, the second largest ally in ruling LDF, once again. Unleashing a scathing criticism against the way the police have been functioning in the state, especially in the wake of the suicide of law student Mofiya Parveen, the CPI said lapses by the police have cast a shadow on the government’s image.  

In a strongly-worded editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’ on Friday, the CPI reminded the Pinarayi Vijayan government that it has a responsibility to ensure the rule of law in a fair manner. Excesses by the police who are meant to protect are unacceptable, it said. 

Referring to the now-transferred Aluva East SHO C L Sudheer who allegedly humiliated Mofiya leading to her suicide, the editorial said the fact that the officer’s name finds a mention in the her suicide note cannot be termed an accident. Listing out past allegations of grave misconduct levelled against the same officer, the editorial said a senior officer had earlier recommended that he be placed under suspension and not be tasked with handling law and order .  

“Such incidents reveal not only grave dereliction of duty, but also criminal conduct and inhuman approach by police officials. Even as the Kerala Police win laurels, such lapses kick up undue political controversy. Even a drop of poison is enough to make anything toxic, irrespective of how sweet it is,” said the article.

“Such police officials are an insult not only to the Kerala Police’s good image, but also to a democratic society. That the police force which is meant to ensure law and order in society stoops to such a level cannot be accepted,” it said. Even top police officials are under suspicion, it said, referring to the accident that killed two models in Kochi and the Monson Mavunkal case.

Such incidents and controversies cropping up on a regular basis raise concerns regarding the rule of law among the common man. The people’s government has a responsibility to address such concerns, maintain rule of law and ensure that the police remain a people’s force in the state, the Janayugam editorial said.  

Police should be careful: Kanam
Thrissur: Regarding the editorial in CPI mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’ Kanam said that the editorial was truthful and police should be careful while dealing with sensitive issues. “The editorial has criticised police for its recent act. It is not a criticism against the state government. There is no need to take it that way,” he said.  Replying to a question about differences of opinion over K-Rail project raised by Yuvakala Sahithi, a wing of literary enthusiasts of CPI, Kanam said that the organisation was an independent one and had the freedom to express its own opinion about any issue. 

CPM throws its weight behind govt
The CPM leadership on Friday extended its support to the government, which has been on the defensive recently. CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the government will examine all the allegations against the police.  CPM Central Committee member P K Sreemathy said it is unfortunate that a small percentage of policemen having a criminal bent of mind has tarnished the state police force.

Divakaran criticises police publicly
Senior CPI leader C Divakaran publicly criticised the police in the presence of CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Speaking during the Raj Bhavan march held to mark one year of the now-repealed farm laws, Divakaran mentioned the efforts Kodiyeri took as home minister to modernise the police force. Despite his attempts, the police will seemingly not learn any lesson, Divakaran said.

