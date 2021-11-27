'Fat-shamed & harassed' 19-year-old woman in Kerala found dead at in-law's house

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The family members of a 19-year-old girl who was found hanging in her marital house at Mankurissy near Mankara in Palakkad district have raised suspicion over her death.

According to Nafsal, brother of Nafia, her husband and in-laws used to fat shame her and blame her obese nature for not getting pregnant.

Nafia, daughter of Abdul Rahiman of Puthen Veetil in Ummini got married to Mujeeb of Kakkode Athaniparambu in Maankurissy around 10 months ago.

Nafia was a second-year degree student at a private college in Palakkad. As per the version of Mujeeb, he returned late on November 25. As the door of the bedroom was locked from inside, he broke open the door and found Nafia hanging.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Pathiripala, she could not be saved. The family members of Nafla have expressed doubts over the death as there was a table and cot near the window where she was found hanging. The family has sought an inquiry into the incident to clear the mystery. The Mankara police have registered a case for unnatural death.

We are in the process of collecting the depositions of everyone in the family, said P.Sivashanakaran, sub-inspector of the Mankara police station.