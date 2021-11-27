STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Fat-shamed & harassed' 19-year-old woman in Kerala found dead at in-law's house

Nafia apparently underwent mental torture at her in-law's house.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Nafia

Nafia

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The family members of a 19-year-old girl who was found hanging in her marital house at Mankurissy near Mankara in Palakkad district have raised suspicion over her death.

According to Nafsal, brother of Nafia, her husband and in-laws used to fat shame her and blame her obese nature for not getting pregnant.

Nafia, daughter of Abdul Rahiman of Puthen Veetil in Ummini got married to Mujeeb of Kakkode Athaniparambu in Maankurissy around 10 months ago.

Nafia was a second-year degree student at a private college in Palakkad. As per the version of Mujeeb, he returned late on November 25. As the door of the bedroom was locked from inside, he broke open the door and found Nafia hanging.

Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Pathiripala, she could not be saved. The family members of Nafla have expressed doubts over the death as there was a table and cot near the window where she was found hanging. The family has sought an inquiry into the incident to clear the mystery. The Mankara police have registered a case for unnatural death.

We are in the process of collecting the depositions of everyone in the family, said P.Sivashanakaran, sub-inspector of the Mankara police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mankurissy Mankara Mujeeb Nafia
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp