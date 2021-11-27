STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain likely in Kerala, holiday in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday

Kerala is likely to experience isolated heavy showers over the next week, said a rain forecast issued by the IMD. 

Published: 27th November 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is likely to experience isolated heavy showers over the next week, said a rain forecast issued by the IMD. A cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coast, in addition to which a low pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea around Monday. 

A yellow alert has been sounded across the state, except Kannur and Kasaragod districts, on Saturday.  
The Thiruvananthapuram district collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions including professional colleges in the capital district on Saturday in view of the forecast. 

