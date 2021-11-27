Malappuram teacher arrested third time for abuse of students

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A shocking incident has come to light in Malappuram where a government lower primary (LP) school teacher has been arrested for the third time for sexually abusing his students. Ashraf, 53, of Pulikudithazham, Athanikkal, has been involved in three child sexual harassment cases in a span of 10 years, according to Childline.

The English teacher was arrested last Thursday for abusing a boy at the government LP school in Tanur, based on the complaint filed by the student and his parents. Ashraf was later remanded. The same teacher was held in a Pocso case based on the complaint of two boys from a government lower primary school in Karipur in 2019.