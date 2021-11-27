STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malappuram teacher arrested third time for abuse of students

A shocking incident has come to light in Malappuram where a government lower primary (LP) school teacher has been arrested for the third time for sexually abusing his students.

Published: 27th November 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A shocking incident has come to light in Malappuram where a government lower primary (LP) school teacher has been arrested for the third time for sexually abusing his students. Ashraf, 53, of Pulikudithazham, Athanikkal, has been involved in three child sexual harassment cases in a span of 10 years, according to Childline. 

The English teacher was arrested last Thursday for abusing a boy at the government LP school in Tanur, based on the complaint filed by the student and his parents. Ashraf was later remanded. The same teacher was held in a Pocso case based on the complaint of two boys from a government lower primary school in Karipur in 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malappuram sexual harassment
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp