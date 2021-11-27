No COVID RT-PCR certificate required for children for Sabarimala darshan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No RT-PCR certificate is required for children to go for the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Ending minor confusion regarding child pilgrims going for Sabarimala darshan during the festival, the state government issued an order.

The State Health and Family Welfare Department issued an order clarifying that children are allowed to go for darshan without undergoing RT-PCR. However, parents or other adults who accompany the children should ensure adherence to Covid norms like using soap/sanitiser, wearing masks and maintaining social distance. The adults would be accountable for the children's health issues, said the order.

The state government had issued an order on October 30, detailing an action plan in accordance with the Union Government guidelines and state protocol on Covid control, to ensure smooth conduct of the Sabarimala Makaravilakk festival 2021-22.

On November 2, the government issued another order making a double dose vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR certificate taken within 72 hours, mandatory for pilgrims and staff deployed to Sabarimala.

The order had not mentioned about children. It's in this backdrop that the government issued a fresh order clarifying the same.