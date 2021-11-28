Conduct probe on ‘nokkukooli’ plaints, cops told

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Anil Kant has directed the district police chiefs to register an FIR and conduct a probe on any complaint received against demanding of ‘nokkukooli’ (gawking wages). A chargesheet should also be submitted after due consideration.

Station house officers should take steps to ensure complainants do not face difficulties and that a situation of having to pay for work not done does not arise, Kant said in the circular issued following a High Court order.

On Tuesday, the HC had directed Kant to issue a circular to all police stations and the competent authority under the Kerala Headload Workers Act asking them to register a case for extortion and other applicable offences under the IPC against workers, trade unions and their leaders who demand ‘nokkukooli.’