Conduct probe on ‘nokkukooli’ plaints, cops told

Station house officers should take steps to ensure complainants do not face difficulties and that a situation of having to pay for work not done does not arise,

Published: 28th November 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister Shibu Baby John distributing cakes to headload workers of the Palayam market for refusing to accept ‘nokkukooli’ on Thursday |EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Anil Kant has directed the district police chiefs to register an FIR and conduct a probe on any complaint received against demanding of ‘nokkukooli’ (gawking wages). A chargesheet should also be submitted after due consideration. 

Station house officers should take steps to ensure complainants do not face difficulties and that a situation of having to pay for work not done does not arise, Kant said in the circular issued following a High Court order. 

On Tuesday, the HC had directed Kant to issue a circular to all police stations and the competent authority under the Kerala Headload Workers Act asking them to register a case for extortion and other applicable offences under the IPC against workers, trade unions and their leaders who demand ‘nokkukooli.’ 

