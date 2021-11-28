Recent law student suicide heart-rending, want young girls to be bold: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

By PTI

KOCHI: Terming the recent suicide of a law student as "very unfortunate, tragic and heart rending", Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday said he wants young women to be "bold enough" to say no to dowry and to fight back, rather than give up their life.

The Governor was speaking to the media after visiting the law student's family at Aluva here.

He also said that Kerala Police was one of the best, but it may have some black sheep.

"It (the suicide) is very unfortunate, very tragic and heart rending that we should lose such a bright girl who was doing law, or for that matter, any girl. I feel extremely sorry.

"I want these young girls to be bold enough and courageous enough, first to say no to any demands of dowry and second, to fight back and not give up their life," he said.

The 21-year old law student had left behind a note blaming her husband, in-laws and a police officer for taking the extreme step.

The officer, who was the SHO of Aluva East Police Station, was relieved of his charge on November 24 and was suspended two days later.

Subsequently, his name was also added to the FIR registered by the police in relation to the law student's suicide, a move which was welcomed by her father.

Speaking to the media, the victim's father welcomed the move and said the Chief Minister has kept his word.

While speaking to the media after visiting the victim's family, Khan said that Kerala Police was one of the finest police forces in the country, but there may be one or two black sheep in it.

"By and large Kerala Police is one of the best. They go out of their way to deal with crimes against women. But still they are human. There may be one or two black sheep in it," he said.

In her suicide note, Mofia Parveen, a third year law student, had alleged that the officer, Sudheer, had misbehaved with her when she went there with her father to give a statement regarding her complaint of dowry harassment and domestic violence against her husband and in-laws.

According to Mofia's father, he went to the station with his daughter and she had made it clear before going there that she did not want her submission to be recorded in her husband's presence.

However, the officer spoke to them in her husband's presence and also spoke inappropriately and rudely to him and his daughter, the father told the media and added that it was the officer's conduct which demoralised her.

After returning home, she was worried whether the police would take any action in view of the officer's conduct at the station, the father of the student had claimed and said that she hanged herself in her room later that day.

​(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)