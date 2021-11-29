Auto driver held for death of pregnant woman in Kerala's Kalpetta

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The Mananthavady police have arrested an autorickshaw driver in connection with the death of a five-month pregnant woman on November 20. The arrested is Raheem Puthenpura (53) of Ervadi, Tamil Nadu.

Rini (35) of Pallikkal at Edavaka, fell sick after consuming a juice given by Raheem, who is her family's acquaintance. The police arrested the accused following the statement of Rini's parents and are awaiting the final postmortem report.

"There is strong evidence against Raheem's involvement in the crime. He confessed to mixing drugs in juice to cause abortion. The accused used to visit the victim and family very often by offering them help," said Mananthavady SHO Abdul Kareem.

Rini, who was separated from her husband and had been awaiting the completion of divorce procedures, was admitted to Wayanad Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady on November 18 due to high fever and vomiting. After her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Kozhikode MCH the next day. The foetus died on November 20 morning and, later, Rini also died.