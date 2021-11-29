STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Auto driver held for death of pregnant woman in Kerala's Kalpetta

The Mananthavady police have arrested an autorickshaw driver in connection with the death of a five-month pregnant woman on November 20.

Published: 29th November 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The Mananthavady police have arrested an autorickshaw driver in connection with the death of a five-month pregnant woman on November 20. The arrested is Raheem Puthenpura (53) of Ervadi, Tamil Nadu.

Rini (35) of Pallikkal at Edavaka, fell sick after consuming a juice given by Raheem, who is her family's acquaintance. The police arrested the accused following the statement of Rini's parents and are awaiting the final postmortem report.

"There is strong evidence against Raheem's involvement in the crime. He confessed to mixing drugs in juice to cause abortion. The accused used to visit the victim and family very often by offering them help," said Mananthavady SHO Abdul Kareem.

Rini, who was separated from her husband and had been awaiting the completion of divorce procedures, was admitted to Wayanad  Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady on November 18 due to high fever and vomiting. After her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Kozhikode MCH the next day. The foetus died on November 20 morning and, later, Rini also died.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raheem Puthenpura Kerala auto driver Kalpetta pregnant death
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp