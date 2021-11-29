STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Congress expels Thalassery leader Mambaram Divakaran from party

A statement released by state general secretary (organisation) TU Radhakrishnan said that Divakaran has challenged the official panel approved by the Kannur District Congress Committee.

Published: 29th November 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Mambaram Divakaran

Congress leader Mambaram Divakaran. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Congress leader and chairman of Thalassery Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital Mambaram  Divakaran has been expelled from the party for breach of violation of party discipline. The action follows his decision to contest as a rebel candidate in the hospital  society elections.

The newly appointed state general secretary (organisation) TU Radhakrishnan issued the order expelling Divakaran, one  of the harshest critics of Congress state president and MP K Sudhakaran. A statement released by Radhakrishnan said that Divakaran has challenged the official panel approved by the Kannur District Congress Committee. It also stated, "His decision is a serious code of conduct of the party. Hence, Divakaran has been suspended from the party."

Though both Divakaran and Sudhakaran belonged to the 'I' group earlier, they had always been at loggerheads to wrest control of the Kannur Congress unit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mambaram Divakaran Congress Congress Kerala Thalassery
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp