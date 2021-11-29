Congress expels Thalassery leader Mambaram Divakaran from party

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Congress leader and chairman of Thalassery Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital Mambaram Divakaran has been expelled from the party for breach of violation of party discipline. The action follows his decision to contest as a rebel candidate in the hospital society elections.

The newly appointed state general secretary (organisation) TU Radhakrishnan issued the order expelling Divakaran, one of the harshest critics of Congress state president and MP K Sudhakaran. A statement released by Radhakrishnan said that Divakaran has challenged the official panel approved by the Kannur District Congress Committee. It also stated, "His decision is a serious code of conduct of the party. Hence, Divakaran has been suspended from the party."

Though both Divakaran and Sudhakaran belonged to the 'I' group earlier, they had always been at loggerheads to wrest control of the Kannur Congress unit.