In Kerala, CPI (M) man arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl; expelled from party

In Pathanamthitta, police book 12 people including a CPI (M) branch secretary PS Sajimon and a youth wing leader P Nassar for sexually abusing a woman party worker.

Published: 29th November 2021 11:48 AM

PALAKKAD: The ruling CPI (M) on Monday expelled a party branch secretary after police arrested him for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

A girl studying in Class VIII on November 25 had lodged a police complaint against the local branch secretary M Sunil (25) of Playampallam. Following this, the police booked Sunil under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Subsequently, he was arrested, produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Soon after his arrested, the CPI (M) Elapully East local committee announced the ouster of Sunil from the party.

Meanwhile, in Pathanamthitta, police on Sunday reportedly booked 12 people including a CPI (M) branch secretary PS Sajimon and a youth wing leader P Nassar for sexually abusing a woman party worker and circulating her visuals on social media.

The rape survivor reportedly alleged that while she was traveling with the party members in a car to attend a function she was given a drink laced with sedatives and was assaulted. The survivor said that her assailants tried to blackmail her by demanding Rs two lakh in order to not release the video clips.

