Kerala: 54-year-old woman, two sons found dead under suspicious circumstances at house

A 54-year-old woman and her two sons were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their home at Mararikulam on Sunday. 

Published: 29th November 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 54-year-old woman and her two sons were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their home at Mararikulam on Sunday. The deceased are Annie Ranjith of Korthusserykunnel House in Mararikulam South panchayat, and sons Lenin (36) and Sunil (32).

Mannancherry police said that Annie's body was found hanging in her bedroom, while the bodies of Lenin and Sunil were found on beds in two separate rooms. The police said the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after postmortem examination. 

Annie was living with two sons after the death of her husband Ranjith seven years ago. Both Lenin and Sunil were employed in the fishing sector, the police said.

