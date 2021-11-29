Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visits deceased law student Mofiya Parveen's house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Calling the suicide of law student Mofiya Parveen "very unfortunate, tragic and heartrending", Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday urged young women in the state to be bold enough to say no to dowry and fight back rather than give up their life. He was addressing mediapersons after visiting the family of 21-year-old Mofiya at Edayappuram in Aluva.

"I feel extremely sorry that we should lose such a bright girl who was pursuing law, or for that matter any girl at all, in such a manner. By and large, Kerala Police is one of the best. They go out of their way to deal with crimes against women. But still, they are human. There may be one or two black sheep in the force," he said. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath also accompanied the governor.