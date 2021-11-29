STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visits deceased law student Mofiya Parveen's house

Khan urged young women in the state to be bold enough to say no to dowry and fight back rather than give up their life.

Published: 29th November 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visiting the house of Mofiya Parveen at Edayappuram, Aluva

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visiting the house of Mofiya Parveen at Edayappuram, Aluva. (Photo| Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Calling the suicide of law student Mofiya Parveen "very unfortunate, tragic and heartrending", Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday urged young women in the state to be bold enough to say no to dowry and fight back rather than give up their life. He was addressing mediapersons after visiting the family of 21-year-old Mofiya at Edayappuram in Aluva. 

"I feel extremely sorry that we should lose such a bright girl who was pursuing law, or for that matter any girl at all, in such a manner. By and large, Kerala Police is one of the best. They go out of their way to deal with crimes against women. But still, they are human. There may be one or two black sheep in the force," he said. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath also accompanied the governor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Mofiya Parveen Ernakulam dowry death
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp