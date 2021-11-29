STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

NP Kunjimol becomes the first elected woman area secretary of the CPI (M) in Kerala

Previously, there were only acting women area secretaries. They were not elected.

Published: 29th November 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

NP Kunjumol

NP Kunjumol

By Online Desk

KOZHIKODE: NP Kunjumol has become Kerala's first elected woman area secretary of the CPI (M). Previously, there were only acting women area secretaries.

The 54-year-old Kunjumol is the area committee secretary of Meenangadi in Wayanad.

Kunjumol became the area committee secretary of Meenangadi after the bifurcation of the Bathery area committee into Bathery and Meenangadi area committee.

Kunjumol, who became a party member in 2001, was the first state committee member of the All India Democratic Women's Association.

She was an Ambalavayal local committee member, Bathery area committee member, and was also the first president of Ambalavayal service cooperative bank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NP Kunjumol women area secretary CPI (M) Meenangadi Wayanad
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp