NP Kunjimol becomes the first elected woman area secretary of the CPI (M) in Kerala

By Online Desk

KOZHIKODE: NP Kunjumol has become Kerala's first elected woman area secretary of the CPI (M). Previously, there were only acting women area secretaries.

The 54-year-old Kunjumol is the area committee secretary of Meenangadi in Wayanad.

Kunjumol became the area committee secretary of Meenangadi after the bifurcation of the Bathery area committee into Bathery and Meenangadi area committee.

Kunjumol, who became a party member in 2001, was the first state committee member of the All India Democratic Women's Association.

She was an Ambalavayal local committee member, Bathery area committee member, and was also the first president of Ambalavayal service cooperative bank.