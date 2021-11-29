Plantation directorate will be formed in Kerala this year itself: Industries Minister P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Sunday that a plantation directorate would be set up in the state this year itself. The minister also said that the outline of this has been prepared. He was speaking after inaugurating the annual general meeting of the Association of Planters of Kerala.

Rajeeve said that a meeting of the ministers of revenue, industries and senior officials would be convened soon in the presence of the chief minister to resolve the legal hurdles facing the plantation sector.

The government aims to bring in more jobs and investment. The government has taken historic steps to benefit the MSME sector. Work tourism will be the next revolutionary change in Kerala, he said. With the proliferation of work from home, anyone from any part of the world can come and work in Kerala.

The government will provide them with all the basic facilities they need. Keralites has set a new history of turning crises into opportunities. He said the government’s decision to repeal or amend 227 obsolete laws was in response to persistent demand from industry and commerce.

Industries Department Principal Secretary APM Mohammad Haneesh and UPASI president MP Cherian were the special guests.