Surveillance to be enhanced in NIA courts, Kerala ATS gets dedicated court

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Court Annexure at Kaloor where two National Investigating Agency (NIA) courts are functioning will get a security enhancement using modern equipment. With the accused persons in NIA cases facing charges of being associated with terrorist groups or involved in Maoist activities being brought here on a daily basis, it has been decided to enhance the security surveillance of these courts.

Recently, the office of PWD executive engineer, Electronic Division, carried out an estimate for the installation of security equipment in the court complex. There are three CBI courts functioning in the Kaloor court complex of which two courts also deal with NIA cases. These courts also have been designated to handle cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Over 20 security cameras will be installed with night-vision capabilities. "We estimate that the installation of security gadgets in the court complex will cost Rs 24 lakh. This security enhancement mostly includes security cameras in all corners of the complex. Similarly, a control room will be operational in the complex from where the police can take the feed from security cameras," a PWD official said.

Apart from security cameras, all openings in the compound boundary will be sealed to ensure that there is no trespassing.

"On one side, there is no compound wall and a school is operating next to it. A wall will be constructed so that no one enters the court complex from the school campus," an official said. Currently, over 10 policemen are being deployed in the court complex throughout the day considering the security issues.

When the courts are operating, entry is permitted only through one gate where a bomb detection squad of the police with a metal detector and body-frisking equipment has been deployed. The case related to the abduction and rape of the film actor in which Dileep is facing trial is also being held in one of these courts at Kaloor.

With NIA probing the Nilambur armed training case, several senior Maoist leaders are brought to the court regularly. Besides, the second phase trial of the case related to chopping the palm of Professor T J Joseph is also being held at one of the NIA courts in Kaloor.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court VII has been designated the Special Court for handling cases registered under UAPA by Kerala's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

The court operating in the district court complex near Kanayannoor taluk office will be dealing with all UAPA cases registered across Kerala by the ATS. Similarly, the Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court has been designated to handle non-sessions cases registered by the ATS.

Cameras with night-vision capabilities

Over 20 security cameras will be installed with night-vision capabilities. "We estimate that the installation of security gadgets in the court complex will cost Rs 24 lakh," a PWD official said.