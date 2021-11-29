UDF to meet on Monday to take call on protest against Kerala government's SilverLine project

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF is slated to intensify its protest against the LDF government's dream project, SilverLine. The UDF coordination committee meeting scheduled on Monday morning will decide on the modes of protest against the semi high-speed rail corridor project.

Front convener MM Hassan told The New Indian Express that the LDF government’s insistence on going ahead with the SilverLine project will backfire as the people are vehemently opposed to it. "The UDF meeting will be convened at 10 am at Cantonment House on Monday after the Rajya Sabha election in the assembly complex. We will take a call on the slew of protests to be organised against the LDF government on the SilverLine project," said Hassan.

Even when the Opposition has been on a roll over the last several days following the adoption row of Anupama S Chandran, the suicide of Aluva girl Mofiya Parveen and death of three infants in four days in Attapadi, they had not completely forgotten the SilverLine project.

Senior Congress leaders like former state party chief Mullappally Ramachandran had sent an open letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to back out of the project. Both Sudhakaran and Satheesan had also unleashed their attack on the state government for the apathy allegedly being meted out to the ST community members in Attapadi.