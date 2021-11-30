Car crash that killed models in Kochi was due to chase by Syju Thankachan, claim police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The intriguing case in which three people including two female models died in a road crash in Kochi on November 1 took a new turn on Tuesday with the police probe team submitting before the court that Kakkanad native Syju Thankachan, who tailed the models' car on that night, is the principal offender.

While Miss South India Ansi Kabeer, 25, and former Miss Kerala first runner-up Anjana Shajan, 26, died on the spot when their car crashed into a tree on the wee hours of November 1, their friend Muhammed Ashique died due to injuries six days later. Abdul Rahman, who drove the car, escaped with minor injuries.

The Crime Branch, which is probing the case, submitted before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate that Syju was chasing the car, which resulted in overspeeding by Abdul Rahman, leading to the fatal crash. The Crime Branch made the submission when the probe team produced Syju before the court after three days of custody on Tuesday. The Crime Branch sought three days' custody extension which was granted by the lower court.

The Crime Branch said that the car in which the models were travelling was going at a normal speed before Syju chased them. "It is revealed that the car was driven at a normal speed by Rahman. It was after realising that Syju was following them, the car's speed increased. Rahman wanted to save the two girls from the clutches of Syju. If Syju had not chased the car, three persons would have been alive now. So in this case, Syju is the principal offender. His custody is required as part of the probe," the prosecution submitted at the court.

Meanwhile, the investigators, in a report filed at the court seeking custody of Syju, also alleged that he was a drug addict. "He is suspected to have links with drug rackets in Kochi which supply drugs at rave parties. He also has links with some persons arrested in various drugs cases in the state," the prosecution said.

Senior advocate S Sreekumar appearing for Syju submitted that the police in the investigation have found that Abdul Rahman was drunk and the alcohol level in his blood was very high. "There was no incident of any car chase. The incident occurred on the National Highway and there are several cars passing through the area. If there is a case, then all car drivers who passed through the area at that time should be arraigned as accused," he submitted.

However, the magistrate maintained that police have alleged serious charges against the accused in the case. Hence the petition seeking the custody of Syju is granted. He will be brought back to the court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner H Nagaraju said that a cheating case under section 420 of IPC is registered against Syju at Palarivattom Police Station. "While checking the behaviour of Syju, we have come to know that he was involved in several illegal activities. We are collecting evidence in this regard. We are also checking whether we can register the suo motu case without a complaint. It is clear that he is a drug addict. While checking his previous behaviour, his conduct on the accident day and later match our findings made as part of the probe," he said.